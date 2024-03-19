Round 2 of the NRL season saw plenty of standout statistical performances.

Superstar Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was one the clear standouts and is joined in the team by his Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes.

Panthers centre Izack Tago had a strong showing against an injury-weakened Parramatta edge, while Panthers prop forward Moses Leota also made the team having to dig deep with teammate James Fisher-Harris injured during the game.

The Broncos also had a pair of players in Selwyn Cobbo and the ever-reliable Payne Haas make the team off the back of a strong win against the Rabbitohs.

The team of the week will be picked each week on a crafted series of statistical criteria that spits out a score for every player in the competition.

Players picked on the bench must play off the bench for their respective NRL teams.

Honourable Mentions: Dylan Edwards (Panthers), Kyle Feldt (Cowboys), Siosifa Talakai (Sharks), Luke Brooks (Sea Eagles), Chad Townsend (Cowboys), Taniela Paseka (Sea Eagles), Harry Grant (Storm), Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles), Adam Elliott (Knights)