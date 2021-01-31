Penrith veteran Dean Whare is set to leave the Panthers in a move to French Super League outfit Catalan Dragons, per WWOS.
The New Zealand international is out of favour at Penrith after the rise of promising duo Jarome Luai and Brent Naden, with Whare playing just the eight games in 2020, none of which coming in the second-half of the season.
The 31-year-old was contracted with the Panthers for the 2021 season and would have had the option to remain at the foot of the mountains for the 2022 season.
However, the Kiwi centre is set to sign a two-year deal with the French giants after permitted to leave Penrith ahead of the 2021 season.
Whare played 155 matches between his tenures with Manly and Penrith and will look to aid the Dragons, who finished sixth on the table for 2020.
Actually the next year was a mutual option, and one in which the Panthers would not have agreed to.
Good news for the Panthers. A saving of $400,000 for the season.
He was the slowest centre in first grade , when he played.
A Phil Gould mistake, to re-sign him for $400,000 per season. Could have bought 2 rising centre prospects from elsewhere for that money.
There’s some money to keep other players. Or perhaps poach another decent centre from elsewhere, for a change!
By the way Dean. I think you mean , the rise of Stephen Crichton & Brent Naden.
Jarome Luai played about one game at centre. As he’s a in the halves most of the time.
Seriously WTF?
What are we, just over a month from the start of the season, and Penrith now have a squad of just 24 players.
6 spots left to be filled by who?
Who is available, every other clubs discards?
WTF!!!
Thought Whare would’ve been a good Micheal Jennings replacement
Djthewallace, I am sure that the Panthers will have a back up plan.
A collective wipe across the forehead and a big “Pheeeew” by Panthers supporters now that the injury plagued Dean Whare is moving on. While on the Panthers, they seem to be very thin on front rowers, and this could be the reason why there are still six spots open in there top squad.
DJ…
It’s not worth keeping veterans that cost you a motza . Especially ones that are overpriced, slow . Whare only played 8 games last season.
I’d rather see the club give 6 youngsters from the country , Penrith juniors, Canterbury Cup , or even the semi professional teams a go.
I’m sure there’s plenty of good players in the Intrust Super Cup in Queensland also. Who’d love the chance to try & crack a first grade spot at Penrith.
A couple of Penrith’s good current first graders have come from the likes of St.Mary’s , during the seasons.
Agreed budgielegs!
Should have been done years ago. With Mansour as well. Both veterans, overpriced, slow.
The props aren’t too bad. Mat Eisenhuth bought back to play front row. Leota, Fisher-Harris. Young guns Leniu & Lindsay Smith.
Not so keen on Andy Saunders. Did hear that he may be back?
Wouldn’t be surprised to see Kikau do a bit of time at prop. Did so for Fiji & he certainly has the size. Plus Penrith has a plethora of back rowers.