Penrith veteran Dean Whare is set to leave the Panthers in a move to French Super League outfit Catalan Dragons, per WWOS.

The New Zealand international is out of favour at Penrith after the rise of promising duo Jarome Luai and Brent Naden, with Whare playing just the eight games in 2020, none of which coming in the second-half of the season.

The 31-year-old was contracted with the Panthers for the 2021 season and would have had the option to remain at the foot of the mountains for the 2022 season.

However, the Kiwi centre is set to sign a two-year deal with the French giants after permitted to leave Penrith ahead of the 2021 season.

Whare played 155 matches between his tenures with Manly and Penrith and will look to aid the Dragons, who finished sixth on the table for 2020.