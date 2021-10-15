Penrith's Tyrone May has deleted his Instagram account after a post he uploaded following the Panthers' NRL grand final win.

Like many of his fellow teammates, the 25-year-old took to Instagram after defeating the Rabbitohs at Suncorp. Unlike his other teammates, May referenced a sex tape scandal he was involved in.

At the beginning of 2020, May pleaded guilty to four counts of intentionally recording an image without consent, receiving a sentence of up to 300 hours of community service.

Following the Penrith's win over South Sydney uploaded a number of photos with lyrics from Drake's song, "Fair Trade," inside the caption. While the majority of the photos were related to Penrith's Grand Final celebrations the first photo was an image of May appearing at the Parramatta Local Court for his trial.

The caption in May's Instagram post read, "And the dirt that they threw on my name/turned to soil and I grew up out it/time for y’all to figure out what y’all gon’ do about it,"

The comment section was filled with messages of support from May's teammates and friends, leading to further backlash from social media users as Penrith's grand final celebrations kicked on at unprecedented levels.