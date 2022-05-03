Penrith Panthers superstar and captain Nathan Cleary has given Parramatta Eels' Jakob Arthur a few words of advice.

"If you listen to the trolls all the time you go nowhere trying to please them," Cleary told reporters on Monday.

While they'll battle it out at Bluebet Stadium this weekend, Arthur and Cleary are two of only four current players (Billy Walters and Kyle Flanagan being the other two), to play under their father.

Cleary's experience has been much more positive than Arthur's.

Arthur is currently at the end of the battering ram being slammed against Brad Arthur and the Parramatta Eels. The 19-year-old Arthur recently moved into five-eighth, shifting Dylan Brown to centre amid injury woes to their outside backs.

It came as a surprise as Brown was one of the best players in NRL this season. Predictably, when the Eels' performances began to wane, the coach's son took most of the blame.

After the North Queensland Cowboys tore the Eels apart in Darwin on Saturday night to the tune of 35 points to 4, the online abuse directed at the young half earned a response from the Eels' social media team.

Cleary has seen almost nothing but success in his young career. However, in 2019, Ivan Cleary's first year in charge, the Panthers finished tenth. During this time people were also questioning if Cleary was the future of the NSW Blues.

"The first year we were together was pretty difficult," Nathan Cleary said.