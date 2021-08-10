Panthers hooker Api Koroisau and Warriors speedster Dallin Watene-Zelezniak have both failed in their appeals to the NRL Judiciary.
Koroisau, who was represented by coach Ivan Cleary, was looking to have his one-game ban for a contrary conduct charge removed.
The incident in question involved Roosters forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, where Koroisau was deemed to have sparked a melee in Saturday's win.
Will Api Koroisau be successful at the judiciary tonight?
Despite Cleary's best and astonishing efforts, the one-game ban was upheld by the Judiciary panel.
Koroisau will now miss his side's Round 22 clash with St George Illawarra on Friday.
In Tuesday night's other case, Watene-Zelezniak also failed to have his one-game ban removed for contrary conduct.
The New Zealand international was charged after kneeing Cronulla centre Will Chambers in the head during the Warriors' win on Saturday.
Watene-Zelezniak will now miss this weekend's clash against his former side Canterbury in what is a must-win affair.