While the speculations continue around the future of Panthers duo Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai, the club is set to secure another international star on a long-term deal

Revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald, the Penrith Panthers are set to sign forward Liam Martin on a multi-year extension. The deal will reportedly keep the back-rower at the club until the end of 2027.

This means he will join teammates Isaah Yeo, Moses Leota, Brian To'o and Nathan Cleary on the list of contracted players until 2027.

The decision may come as a shock to some as Martin signed a one-year extension earlier this year that would have kept him at the club until the end of next season.

“It means the world to me to re-sign with the Panthers. This club gave me my first opportunity when I was 17 and it's become a second home for me,” Martin said following his re-signing announcement earlier this season.

"I'm really happy to be staying here and I'm really excited for the future at the club and what we can build on following what we've already accomplished."

Although Martin didn't debut until 2019, he has been with the Panthers since 2015 joining their junior system. Chasing a third consecutive premiership, he has played 89 NRL games to date.

He has also managed six games for New South Wales and five games for Australia, including being a part of their winning World Cup squad.

Unfortunately for Martin, he hasn't had the best start to the season, suffering a hamstring and then re-aggravating it on Saturday against the Knights.

While his return date is yet to be confirmed, it is highly likely that he will be unavailable for the first State of Origin game on May 31.

An announcement behind Liam Martin's extension is set to be announced within the next fortnight.