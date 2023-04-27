The Penrith Panthers may be without star halfback Nathan Cleary for their game against the Wests Tigers on Saturday in Bathurst.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Cleary has been managing a groin injury and could be rested. However, the club will make a final call on his fitness on Friday.

Cleary was reportedly training on Thursday morning at the Panthers' Centre of Excellence but gave no indication of his condition.

If he cannot play, recruit Jack Cogger will play in his place after being called on standby for the game. However, Cogger will return to the NSW Cup if Cleary is available.

Winger Sunia Turuva is also in doubt after sustaining an ankle injury against the Rabbitohs last Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Fijian flyer only trained lightly on Thursday and was visually impaired by the ankle.

Thomas Jenkins is expected to get the call-up in Turuva's absence. Jenkins has been dominant in the NSW Cup and had good showings in the pre-season for Penrith. Jenkins made his debut last season in Round 22.