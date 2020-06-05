TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 23: James Tamou of the Panthers walks from the field during the round 23 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Penrith Panthers at 1300SMILES Stadium on August 23, 2019 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Penrith captain James Tamou is a wanted man, with several NRL and Super League clubs vying to obtain his services on a multi-year deal, reports The Daily Telegraph.

It comes after it was made known that Tamou is wanting a longer contract than the one-year deal the Panthers have currently proposed to him.

Tamou and the Panthers have held discussions in recent weeks about a potential three-year extension, but Tamou hasn’t heard back from the Panthers since those initial talks.

Tamou, 31, was given the captaincy duties in 2019 and bounced back in a big way after a disappointing 2018 season by his standards, and has continued his excellent form with a strong start in 2020.

After signing with the Panthers at the end of 2016 from North Queensland where he won a premiership in his eight years at the club, the ex-Kangaroos prop is in the last year of his four-year contract he signed with the Panthers.