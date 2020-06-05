Penrith captain James Tamou is a wanted man, with several NRL and Super League clubs vying to obtain his services on a multi-year deal, reports The Daily Telegraph.

It comes after it was made known that Tamou is wanting a longer contract than the one-year deal the Panthers have currently proposed to him.

Tamou and the Panthers have held discussions in recent weeks about a potential three-year extension, but Tamou hasn’t heard back from the Panthers since those initial talks.

Tamou, 31, was given the captaincy duties in 2019 and bounced back in a big way after a disappointing 2018 season by his standards, and has continued his excellent form with a strong start in 2020.

After signing with the Panthers at the end of 2016 from North Queensland where he won a premiership in his eight years at the club, the ex-Kangaroos prop is in the last year of his four-year contract he signed with the Panthers.