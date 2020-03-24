With the NRL indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus, the Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks and Melbourne Storm have told their players to take leave, according to Fox Sports.

The Panthers have told their playing group to take the next month off as the virus sends ripple effects throughout the league.

After the announcement that the NRL was suspended on Monday, Penrith asked their top 30 NRL squad to take a month of leave.

Players have been encouraged to continue training in self-isolation during the period.

This news comes after the Panthers were forced to close their multi-million-dollar Leagues club empire, raising questions on whether the club can afford player salaries, even with a proposed 50-per-cent cut.

Sharks players have been given six weeks off from training where they will then reassess the situation.

Storm players have been sent on leave, with many returning to their families in Queensland.