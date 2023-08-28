The Penrith Panthers are reportedly set to make a play for former Canberra Raiders half Brad Schneider.

Schneider desparted the Canberra Raiders mid-season to take up a short-term deal in the English Super League with Hull KR in search of more opprtunities in the top grade.

He has received just that in England. Schneider kicked a field goal to win his side his debut game, and has kicked on since, playing 12 Super League games, all of them impressing the club, although Hull have already confirmed Schneider won't be wearing their uniform next year after making a series of signings.

While all talk has been that Schneider would likely pick up a new deal to remain in the Super League next season as he continues to further his game, the Sydney Morning Herald are reporting the Penrith Panthers are chasing him on a one-year deal.

It comes after Penrith lost Jack Cogger who has served as the deputy for Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai this year after he signed a three-year deal with the Newcastle Knights.

Cogger had originally replaces Sean O'Sullivan in the Penrith system after he signed on with the Dolphins as their inaugural halfback.

The success of Cogger and O'Sullivan both with the Panthers and after stints at the club will likely appeal to Schneider, whose goal is to become a first-choice NRL halfback.

He had that opportuity during the first half of last year at the Canberra Raiders after Jamal Fogarty went down injured, but he had since failed to play regularly for the Raiders.