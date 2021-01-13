Veteran winger Josh Mansour has signed a two-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs following his release from Penrith.
The club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that the 30-year old was joining the club for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison was thrilled by the acquisition of the ex-Panther.
“He is a high work rate winger who is one of the competition’s leading players in terms of kick return metres, as well as a renowned finisher,” Ellison told rabbitohs.com.au.
“More importantly he is a quality team and club man that inspires his teammates and brings energy to any team of which he is a part.
“He knows what our Club is about and respects the tradition and history of South Sydney, as well as the community that the Club represents.
“We reluctantly let Josh go in 2012 after playing a key role in our 2010 NYC Grand Final team and it is fantastic to have this opportunity to bring him back to South Sydney for 2021.
“That opportunity to bring him back would not be there if it wasn’t for Corey Allan moving on, another player who, like Josh in 2012, is moving on for opportunities elsewhere.
“We’re really excited to bringing a player of Josh’s ability and character back to our Club and we can’t wait to see him earn the right to pull on the Rabbitohs first grade jersey that eluded him a decade ago.”
Mansour has played 158 NRL games all for the Panthers since making his first-grade debut in 2012.
He has also represented the Australian Kangaroos, Lebanese Cedars and New South Wales in State of Origin.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Mansour, who played 48 games for the Rabbitohs in the National Youth under 20s competition in 2009 and 2010.
Welcome home 'Sauce.' 🐇❤️💚 @Josh_Mansour signs on for Seasons 2021-22. 🏉 Read more 👉 https://t.co/qnyw3Vrgsf #GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/Om3r7C8hoc
— South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) January 13, 2021
Good luck Josh.
Phil Gould’s work at Penrith, helped save the Rugby League Club from going bankrupt.
That said, he also made some errors. One of them was re-signing Mansour last time he came up for a new contract. They could have kept Sivo for $140,000 a year at the time . Instead paying $500,000 a season for Mansour. Just lunacy!
I’m sure he had a pretty good season in 2020. A good ground maker. Still has always been pretty pedestrian in pace & missed countless opportunities to score , by just dropping passes. Pretty poor under the high kicks . (Yet so is Sivo).
My memories of Josh Mansour, include the many times that they lost to Cronulla. A lot of those were of the Cronulla wingers simply running rings around Mansour. Not in 2020 of course.
Wish him well at South’s just the same. Won’t he still be playing Canterbury Cup at South’s most weeks?
Sivo, he is no loss.
At least Sivo is a try scorer with pace Panthers 18. Two things that Mansour always lacked. He was also cheaper.
Don’t mind now that Penrith have Staines. It bothered me at that time.
Each to their own. The club made the right choice.