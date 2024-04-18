The Penrith Panthers have reportedly re-signed one of their most impressive juniors, hooker Billy Scott, on a long-term contract.

Scott has been with the Penrith Panthers throughout the entirety of his junior career, having represented the club in the Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.

After two appearances in the NSW Cup last season, he made his season debut in the competition in Round 3 against the Sydney Roosters.

During the game, he made 25 tackles (89.3 per cent tackle efficiency), 52 passes from dummy-half and had 54.6 kicking metres.

Representing the NSW Blues in last year's Under-19s State of Origin game against Queensland, Scott has signed a new deal with the club that will keep him at Penrith until the end of the 2027 season, per Code Sports.

The re-signing of Scott comes after he was awarded a development contract with the club earlier in the season and was previously signed until at least the end of the 2025 season.

A formidable hooker, Scott is likely considered the long-term replacement of Mitch Kenny, despite him being only 26 years old and recently extending his tenure at the club.

It is highly likely that he and Kenny will provide a one-two-punch combination in the hooker role in the near future.