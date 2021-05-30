Penrith forward Moses Leota is facing a stint on the sidelines after being charged for a grade two careless high tackle during Saturday’s win over Canterbury.

Leota is facing a ban in the range of 1-2 weeks depending on if he opts for an early guilty plea for the incident involving Bulldogs centre Jake Averillo.

Meanwhile, Raiders prop Ryan James is facing a similar length on the sidelines through suspension for his grade two contrary conduct charge.

James was sin-binned after dropping a knee onto Roosters forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in Saturday’s 44-16 defeat at home.

The pair join an extensive list of NRL players who have received bans in Round 12, with Warriors pair Reece Walsh and Adam Pompey, Cowboys forward Mitch Dunn and Wests back-rower Luciano Leilua also suspended.

Melbourne forward Felise Kaufusi has also been charged with tripping Broncos playmaker Jake Turpin on Thursday night, a charge he is set to challenge.

Should Kaufusi prove his innocence, he will be free to feature for Queensland in the State of Origin series opener at the MCG on June 9.

NSW contenders Isaah Yeo and Ryan Matterson were handed fines following respective incidents on Saturday along with Canterbury’s Will Hopoate and Raiders flyer Jordan Rapana.

Bulldogs forward Jack Hetherington was also fined and is likely to cop a hit of either $3,050 or $4,050 given his extensive history with the NRL Judiciary.