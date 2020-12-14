Panthers forward Zane Tetevano is set for a move to English Super League club Leeds Rhinos, with a three-year, $1.5 million contract on offer for the veteran.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Tetevano could opt out of the final year of his Penrith contract and head to the UK, where he is set to earn an extra $150,000 per season.

The 30-year-old’s pending exit will add to the growing list of departures from the Panthers’ Grand Final squad, with skipper James Tamou joining Wests next year.

Young gun Matt Burton is set to head to Belmore for the 2022 season, while Daine Laurie will join Tamou in 12 months time.

The club have also stood down Brent Naden following a positive drug test from the day of the Grand Final.

Tetevano’s move will potentially open the door for star centre Stephen Crichton to sign a new long-term deal after ongoing negotiations came to a halt.

The Panthers are also looking to ship veteran winger Josh Mansour in a move that would open cap room for several young stars to remain at the foot of the mountains.

Tetevano played 19 matches for Penrith this season following a move from the Roosters ahead of 2020.