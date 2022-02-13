The Penrith Panthers have reportedly already kicked off conversations with three stars, all off-contract at the end of 2023.

All of Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton and Liam Martin have been earmarked as the players Penrith apparently badly want to keep at the club beyond the end of their current deals.

All three were part of their premiership campaign in 2021, and have been juniors at the club as part of the centre of excellence which provided the majority of a premiership-winning side.

To'o, on the back of his incredible running game, has developed into the best winger in the competition, however, Crichton and Martin - a centre and forward respectively - have also become important parts of the puzzle for Ivan Cleary's side.

The Panthers have seen plenty of stars already walk out the door, with Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Paul Momirovski (Sydney Roosters) and Kurt Capewell (Brisbane Broncos) playing in last year's grand final and leaving before 2022, along with Tyrone May, who was released by the club, while Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau also played in that grand final and will leave before the start of 2023 to the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs respectively.

Pathers deputy chairman Greg Alexander told The Daily Telegraph that the re-signings would be a "good thing" for the club.

“Brian, Liam and Stephen — there are a few to sort through,” Alexander said.

“We know who we have to talk to and who we want to keep and those three are at the top of the list.

“All three have been terrific for us over the last couple of years and played an important part in our premiership win.

“We have a tight-knit playing group and that will play a huge part in players either leaving or staying. If you’re comfortable and happy, and you’re training and playing in a good environment, that’s pretty important.

“I know players take that in account when they think about their future. We will do everything we can to keep our key players together.

“That (re-signing the players before they enter the open market) would be a good thing.”

The Panthers, alongside the trio, also have Spencer Leniu, Scott Sorensen, Charlie Staines, Izack Tago and young development player Thomas Jenkins off-contract at the end of 2023.

They are also yet to renew any of Eddie Blacker, Christian Crichton, Matt Eisenhuth, Kurt Falls, Robert Jennings, Taylan May, Sean O'Sullivan, Jaeman Salmon, Chris Smith or Lindsay Smith, who are all off-contract at the end of 2022.