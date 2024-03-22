The Penrith Panthers have confirmed Taylan May won't be going anywhere, with the outside back re-signing with the club through to the end of 2026.

May, who missed the entire 2023 season with an ACL injury he sustained in the World Club Challenge at home against St Helens, has returned at centre this year and made a strong start to his time in the new role.

A hard-running powerhouse, May's move to the centre came after Sunia Turuva replaced him on the wing last year.

Reportedly in talks with the Panthers for weeks, the club confirmed on Friday afternoon that the outside back won't be going anywhere with the two-year extension confirmed.

“We are thrilled to see Taylan's commitment to the club for a further two seasons,” Panthers General Manager of Rugby League Shane Elford said in a club statement.

“It's great to see another local junior commit his future to the club and we're looking forward to seeing him continue to thrive in Panthers' colours.”

The Panthers acknowledged May had received other interest from rival clubs around the competition, but he elected to remain with the Panthers.

The May brothers have made it well-known they want to play together, with Terrell currently at the Sydney Roosters but off-contract at the end of the season, while Tyrone is in England.

It's unclear at this stage whether the Panthers have, or will, make a play for Terrell with the Roosters understood to be confident of retaining his signature.

Taylan said the Panthers means everything to him, painting the picture behind why he elected to remain at the foot of the mountains.

"This club and the Panthers jersey mean a lot to me, and I'm proud to stay here for another couple of years - this place is home," May said.

“Having grown up in the area, this place means a lot to me and my family, and I'm not only playing for myself but for the whole community."