The Penrith Panthers have confirmed they will remain at the foot of the mountains for 2023.

Speculation had been mounting the club would be forced to move out of their current home ground for a period of up to two years while the venue was knocked down and rebuilt.

The stadium has been earmarked as one of the venues in Sydney which will receive funding, with it receiving more than any other for a completely new venue.

However, it's now become apparent that the stadium may not have to be in the same spot as the current venue, with the New South Wales government looking to purchase the Penrith Paceway and build the new stadium there.

The Paceway site, already close to the current venue, would be built for use both during the week and on weekends for Penrith games, giving fans an upgraded experience, although those plans will be carried out regardless of whether the government is able to acquire the secondary site.

If they can't, it's tipped Penrith would make the call to play their home games out of Parramatta's CommBank Stadium, which there is still a chance of happening in 2024 and 2025 if the government fail to acquire the Paceway.

“On behalf of all at Panthers, we’re delighted to remain at BlueBet Stadium for the 2023 NRL season,” Panthers Group CEO Brian Fletcher said in a club statement.

“To continue to play home fixtures at BlueBet Stadium is a great result for the Penrith community, as it provides certainty to members and fans, corporate partners and all stakeholders of Panthers.”

It's understood that construction is planned to start in late 2022 if the government are successful in acquiring the new venue.