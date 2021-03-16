In good news for Panthers fans, the club has signalled their intent to sign star forward James Fisher-Harris on a bumper deal which will see him be a Penrith man for life.

Speaking to NRL.com, Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher has said that Penrith will move to tie down the 25-year-old to a multi-year deal which will hopefully see him through until retirement.

“If there was ever a person fit for the purpose [of a long-term deal] it would be him,” Fletcher said.

“Our football manager and the coaches will work with James and his manager on a term but it would be lovely to see him finish his career at Penrith.”

Fisher-Harris arrived from New Zealand to join the Panthers SG Ball team in 2013, and has been at the club ever since.

He debuted for the Penrith senior squad in 2016 and went on to represent his country at the 2016 Four Nations in England.

Last season, the forward had a stellar year for the Panthers and was selected in the Dally M Team of the Year.

Fisher-Harris is contracted to Penrith until the end of 2022 and would be allowed to speak to rival clubs in November should he not sign another deal.

Speaking on Monday, Fisher-Harris kept tight-lipped about whether or not he will sign on with Penrith.

“I’m just focusing on my footy and everything will flow off that.”

“I’ve been here since 2013 so it’s been a while. I’m pretty lucky they got me over here and things started straight after school.”

Fisher-Harris will be hoping to help the Panthers make it two wins from two against Canterbury-Bankstown this Saturday afternoon at Bankwest Stadium.

Last Saturday the Panthers had a healthy win over the Cowboys at Panthers Stadium to kick off their 2021 campaign, running out 24-0 victors over Todd Payten’s side.