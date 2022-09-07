The alleged dispute between Penrith Panthers players and Parramatta Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard during this year’s State of Origin series have resurfaced again recently, but according to the Panthers and NSW star halves combo, there was never an issue to begin with.

The claims emerged during the fallout from the Blues’ disastrous capitulation, as questions were raised regarding Campbell-Gillard’s stunning omission from the second and third games of the series.

There was a heavily-reported belief that the large Panthers contingent within the Blues squad were to blame, forcing RCG to the outer as a result of his acrimonious decision to leave the Panthers back in 2019-20.

Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai both refuted that suggestion.

“I didn’t know much about it up until recently, that we were the ones who turned against him – but that was never the case,” Cleary said.

“I don’t know where it came from. It happened two years ago now, everyone’s moved on. He’s playing good footy with Parramatta and I think we’ve done pretty well here at Penrith.

“You can’t hold on to that stuff, there’s no point. I don’t think people hold on to a grudge (for two years).”

Luai, who is still close with the former Panthers prop, echoed Cleary’s calls.

“We’re good mates,” Luai said of his relationship with Campbell-Gillard.

“When he was in camp this year nothing seemed to come across that way.

“It was a bit of a weird story for us especially, being the Penrith boys and people saying we had these feelings towards ‘Reg’ – but it’s nothing like that.

“I’m sure he doesn’t have those feelings either, so I’m not sure where the story came from.”

Campbell-Gillard played 114 matches at the foot of the mountains before his controversial move to the Panthers’ local rivals.

The next chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the two takes place on Friday at Penrith’s BlueBet Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.50pm.