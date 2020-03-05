Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards has signed a two-year extension, tying him to the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 24-year old was thrilled to put pen to paper.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities this club has given me coming through the grades and now with this new deal,” Edwards told penrithpanthers.com.au.

“A lot of my best mates are here and I believe the quality of our players and coaches means we have everything we need to be successful.

“I love being part of the Penrith community and I’d like to thank all the members and fans for their support.”

Panthers general manager rugby league Matt Cameron added: “Dylan is the ultimate professional who upholds the club’s standards on and off the field,”

“Although he’s had a minor injury setback recently, his approach to his rehabilitation shows a level of resilience which we value here at Panthers.

“Dylan’s contract extension is another example of the club’s commitment to developing players within our own system to play in the NRL.”