Panthers forward Liam Martin has penned a contract extension with Penrith until the end of the 2023 season, per penrithpanthers.com.au.

The 23-year-old will remain with the club for a further three years after first joining Penrith in 2015 through their SG Ball squad in 2015.

Martin said he was excited to be given the opportunity to extend his stay with the club.

“I’m really grateful and excited to know I’ll be at Panthers for the next few years,” he said.

“When the opportunity came up to extend my deal, I didn’t have to think about it for very long.

“Penrith is my second home now and I want to be at this club for a long time.”

Penrith general manager Matt Cameron said Martin’s rise has been astronomical.

“Like so many players in our current NRL squad, Liam has come through our junior development system and impressed at every level,” Cameron said.

“He was given an opportunity in the starting side this season and there is no question he has taken that opportunity with both hands.

“We all look forward to watching him realise his full potential as he continues his journey in Panthers colours.”