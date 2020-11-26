The reason for Penrith’s premiership charge has been built off the recruitment and development of local talent.

The Panthers, along with the Broncos, are responsible for producing most of the current NRL players across the league.

It’s worth mentioning of the 17 who ran out onto ANZ Stadium for the Grand Final, 13 made their NRL debuts with the Panthers.

But now Penrith are struggling to keep them all.

The Panthers have been left frustrated following Matt Burton’s departure to Canterbury as they are not going to receive any compensation in return.

“You get no compensation for it,” Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher told Channel Nine.

“Other clubs just come and make a big offer for them and away they go. All the hard work has been done by the coaching staff at the Panthers.

“I think you should (get compensation). I think if somehow along the line, if he’s paid X amount of dollars to go there, part of that to the first year should go back to the club that developed him.”

Penrith are adamant on keeping Burton for this upcoming season, denying the Bulldogs of gaining the young gun 12 months prior to his contract.

“An exception would only be made if a compromise highly in favour of Panthers was agreed to between the two clubs,” Fletcher said.

“But at this stage he will be playing with the Panthers next year, and he understands that.”

Burton is the perfect example of Penrith’s commitment to develop players from the central west of NSW.

The Panthers now face a serious fight to keep all of their local talent with a number of big names off contract at the end of next year.

Jarome Luai and Isaah Yeo have been offered long-term deals while centre Stephen Crichton weighs up his future.