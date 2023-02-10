The Penrith Panthers have confirmed a double contract upgrade and extension, with Jack Cole and Jesse McLean both committing their long-term futures to the club.

Cole and McLean's upgrade will see them both promoted to the top 30 NRL squad, effective immediately, and re-sign with the Panthers until the end of 2026.

It means both now have at least four years to run on their time for the Panthers.

Cole will be the more recognisable face to fans, having debuted for the Panthers in first-grade last year while still being eligible for the Jersey Flegg and SG Ball competitions.

Representing the New South Wales under-19 outfit last year, Cole was named the Jersey Flegg player of the year as he guided Penrith to the premiership - just one of four that the club won in 2022, before making his NRL debut in Round 25 as Penrith rested all of their top side.

He will serve as a back-up option alongside Jack Cogger in the halves this year, but could also be an option in the centres.

McLean, on the other hand, was part of the 2022 Australian Schoolboys side, having been part of Penrith's premiership-winning SG Ball outfit.

He will be part of Penrith's side who play the opening trial of 2023 against Parramatta.

Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said he was excited to secure the two young talents.

“On behalf of all at Panthers, I'd like to congratulate Jack and Jesse on being promoted to the club's NRL squad,” Cameron said.

“Jack and Jesse epitomise what we stand for as a development club and our built from within mantra.

“The club prides itself on the strong development system, and the continuous production line of rugby league talent ensures Panthers will flourish for years to come.

“Not only did Panthers see the importance of retaining the talented duo, but Jack and Jesse also saw the value of remaining with the club to progress their rugby league careers.”