The Penrith Panthers have confirmed two new signings for their 2024 NRL campaign, with Bulldogs young gun Paul Alamoti and former Raiders halfback Brad Schneider joining the defending premiers.

Alamoti made his debut for the Bulldogs in Round 1 this season and was seen as the future of the club after previously representing the U19 NSW Blues in 2022 and coming through the club's junior system. The centre played in the Bulldogs' Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Jersey Flegg team before seeing him rise into the NRL.

The departure of Alamoti makes him the second Canterbury junior to leave the club in recent months after fellow outside back Jake Averillo signed with the Dolphins after attracting a lucrative offer.

Regarded as one of the most promising young players in the competition, the youngster will add depth to the Panthers backline that will lose Stephen Crichton to the Bulldogs next season.

It will also see him contend with the likes of Sunia Turuva and Taylan May for the vacant centre spot left by Crichton.

Taylan May has missed the whole season after sustaining an ACL injury but was a mainstay in the team in 2022. While Turuva is likely to have cemented his spot in the team for next season after a breakout year. This means Alamoti is set to be a backup and will continue to develop in the NSW Cup at the Penrith Panthers.

Former Raiders halfback Brad Schneider will also join the club and will play the Jack Cogger-Sean O'Sullivan role as a backup playmaker to Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.

Schneider departed the Canberra Raiders in the middle of the season to take up a short-term deal in the English Super League with Hull Kingston Rovers in search of more opportunities after failing to cement his spot in the team and falling down the pecking order below Matt Frawley and Ethan Strange as a back-up playmaker.

He has received just that in England. His time in the Super League included guiding them to the Challenge Cup final last month at Wembley. Hull have since confirmed that Schneider won't be wearing their uniform next year after making a series of signings.

“On behalf of all at Panthers, we look forward to welcoming Paul and Brad to the club,” Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said.

“Paul is a talented young player with ample potential. His experience and capabilities make him a great addition to our squad and we look forward to him joining the club.

“Brad joins the Panthers with NRL and Super League experience and will add depth to the club's top 30 squad. Brad is a talented playmaker and we believe he will flourish in Panthers colours.”