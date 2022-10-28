The Penrith Panthers have confirmed their replacements for Cameron Ciraldo and Andrew Webster.

Ciraldo has left the club to take over coaching at the Canterbury Bulldogs, while Andrew Webster will coach the New Zealand Warriors during the 2023 season.

In their place, former Penrith Panthers NSW Cup coach Peter Wallace will take over in one position. He will be joined by Ben Gardiner, who makes the leap across from the Wests Tigers.

Wallace was at the helm of the Panthers NSW Cup side during their 2022 season, when they were part of incredible club success. In addition to that team winning the NSW Cup and State Championship, the Panthers also won the NRL, SG Ball and Jersey Flegg competitions in 2022, while the Harold Matthews team also made the finals.

Wallace is a former Panthers' player who retired at the end of 2018, and is rated as one of the better up and coming coaches in the game.

The shoes he has to fill of Ciraldo will be significant, with the new Bulldogs' coach chased for an NRL over the past few years.

Gardiner was part of Michael Maguire and then Brett Kimmorley's staff for 2022, but had coaches the Western Suburbs Magpies in 2021 in reserve grade during 2021.

He has formerly held roles with the New Zealand Kiwis, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cronulla Sharks, City Origin, New South Wales Under-20s and North Sydney Beats in the NSW Cup.

“Peter and Ben are both impressive coaches who will add a lot to our coaching staff and playing group through their relationships, knowledge and work ethic,” Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said in a statement.

“Peter has been a valuable member of the Panthers for many years now and I'm excited to see him progress to the next stage of his coaching career.

“Ben joins the club with a lot of coaching experience, and I look forward to welcoming him to the club ahead of the 2023 pre-season.”

Taking Wallace's place at the helm of the NSW Cup side will be Ben Harden.

Penrith Panthers 2023 coaching staff

NRL Head Coach – Ivan Cleary

NRL Assistant Coach – Peter Wallace

NRL Assistant Coach – Ben Gardiner

NSW Cup Coach – Ben Harden

Jersey Flegg Coach – Jono Rolfe