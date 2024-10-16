Penrith Panthers boss Brian Fletcher has found himself at the centre of controversy after a comment about Mary Fowler sparked criticism.

The comment, made last week in response to questions about Nathan Cleary's future and his relationship with the football star, was initially meant as a light-hearted joke. However, it has since been perceived as disrespectful.

Fletcher was speaking to the media regarding speculation surrounding Cleary's potential move to the English Super League, partly fueled by his relationship with Fowler, who currently plays for Manchester City.

The Panthers boss joked about bringing Fowler back to Australia, in an attempt to keep Cleary in Penrith.

“It was light-hearted,” Fletcher said during an interview with Sky Sports Radio on Sunday.

“We've got Nathan and Ivan signed up till the end of 2027, and it's my job to try to extend that as far as we can to keep them both at the foot of the mountains until their rugby league days are over.”

Fletcher's comment about Fowler, however, was met with some discomfort, particularly because Fowler, at the beginning of her successful football career, is currently playing in Europe and earning significant money.

The Panthers boss clarified that he had no intention of interfering in the personal matters between Fowler and Cleary.

“It'd take a lot of speculation out of it if (Fowler) did come home, but that's between her and Nathan, we don't interfere with those matters,” he added.

Fowler, who has already made her mark on the international stage, began the season with Manchester City after a standout year with the Matildas.

The relationship between Fowler and Cleary faced its first test of long-distance this year, with speculation about Cleary's future in the Super League circulating before he publicly shut the idea down.

“I won't be moving over here anytime soon,” Cleary told Nine Wide World of Sports.

Despite the backlash, football commentator Simon Hill defended Fletcher, suggesting that the remark was likely intended as a joke.

“If he's being serious, it's a bit disrespectful to our game and to Mary Fowler to expect she would pack her bags in Europe to come back to Australia,” Hill said.

“She probably earns more money than Nathan Cleary, and she certainly will in future years because she'll be the big star of the Matildas.”

Hill added, “Let's give Fletcher the benefit of the doubt and say he was half joking. I certainly hope he was.”

Nathan Cleary, now a four-time premiership winner, is contracted with the Penrith Panthers until 2027, with expectations that his deal will extend beyond.