The premiership-winning Penrith Panthers and wooden-spooners Wests Tigers have officially confirmed the player swap deal that will see Charlie Staines head from Penrith to Concord in exchange for former Panther Tyrone Peachey.

The news was revealed earlier in the week but both clubs have since confirmed the deal, thanking their former charges for their service to the clubs.

Staines made his way through the Panthers' junior ranks before exploding onto the NRL scene with four tries on debut against Cronulla. He played 39 games for Penrith, scoring 23 tries, and also earned his first international cap for Samoa.

“It's been rewarding to see Charlie progress his rugby league journey during his time at the club,” Panthers CEO Matt Cameron said in a club release.

“He leaves the Panthers as a premiership winner with several fond memories, including his unforgettable NRL debut and his try in the 2022 Grand Final.

“On behalf of all Panthers, I'd like to thank Charlie for his efforts and wish him all the best in the future.”

Staines joins the Tigers on a one-year deal in exchange for Peachey, who returns to the foot of the mountains for the first time since his departure at the end of 2018.

Peachey played 109 games for Penrith during his last stint at the club and is also signed on a one-year deal.

He'll be hoping that the return to Penrith coincides with a return to form. After reaching State of Origin level during his previous stay at the Panthers, he's struggled for consistency and opportunity in subsequent stints at the Gold Coast and the Tigers.

"I look forward to welcoming Tyrone and his family back home to Panthers for the 2023 season," Cameron said.

"It's great to have his versatility and experience as part of our club, and we believe he can flourish in the Panthers environment."