Panthers youngster Charlie Staines has been stood down by the club for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Penrith announced that Staines had people over at his place following Saturday’s win over Cronulla – including his parents, his sister, the parents of his partner and four friends.

The biosecurity rules state that players can have up to 10 visitors at their place of residence, but they must attend in groups of five.

Stained also visited the emergency department at Nepean Hospital at approximately 2am on Sunday morning for a recurrence of his lockjaw condition.

He will remain stood down from all training and playing duties while the NRL deals with tne next steps of the biosecurity protocols.

“Charlie has been extremely naive on this occasion and inadvertently breached the protocols that are in place to protect the game,” Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher told the club website.

“His misunderstanding of the specifics of the guidelines can not be overlooked, nor can his failure to contact the club before seeking medical treatment for his jaw condition.

“The club and Charlie will now work closely with the NRL to ensure all necessary steps are taken to rectify the situation.”