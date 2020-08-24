Brisbane prop Tevita Pangai Junior is reported to have noted the NRL of missing payments, seeking the league to investigate into “broken third-party promises.”

It is understood that the 24-year-old is in discussions with the league in regards to unregistered payments and that he was “being pressured from some in the game to keep quiet and move on,” according to Sydney Morning Herald columnist Danny Weidler.

Weidler reported on Sunday that Pangai Junior had looked to speak to the NRL’s integrity unit over a number of matters.

“Pangai went to the Integrity Unit yesterday and opened up completely about his situation at the Broncos,” Weidler said on Big Sports Breakfast.

“This would have a lot of people in the game very concerned if these third-party deals were not disclosed to the NRL and were unregistered. If that’s the case this has massive ramifications for the Broncos and the game.

“From what I’m told, he (Pangai) has been completely honest and open and the meeting with the Integrity Unit is said to have gone for several hours.

“I don’t know exactly why Pangai is coming forward. If he’s taking a broader view that this happens to players throughout the game and enough is enough, well, good on him for doing that because someone has to stand up for the players and call this sort of thing out.”

James Hooper and Paul Kent discussed the potential ramifications on NRL 360, stating vital members of the Broncos could lose their jobs.

“This is an explosive story. I think this story is a hand grenade that is guaranteed to go off,” Hooper said.

“There are people involved who their roles remaining in the game going forward will be called into question, and they will have to provide answers.

“Essentially you can’t have a third-party agreement that isn’t registered with the NRL, and this… that we believe was done, was done between a couple of people and nobody else knew about it.”

Kent added that the revelation will be a catastrophe for some.

“It will cost people their careers,” Kent said.

“The NRL didn’t even know about it. It’s catastrophic.

“It’s someone looking after Pangai’s interests because the Broncos have given him a breach notice and are trying to sack him from his contract. Meanwhile he has unpaid third-party (deals) promised to him by the Broncos.”

Hooper went on to examine Pangai Junior’s last contract extension with the Broncos under the new known knowledge.

“The Warriors offered him $800,000 last year… he stayed at Brisbane for $650,000 a season,” Hooper said.

“Now there’s an unsigned, unregistered third-party deal.

“Don’t worry about the bikies and the barbershops and all the rest.

“The theory is that someone at the Broncos has initiated this arrangement with a third party, and it hasn’t been forthcoming.”

Kent further pointed out reasoning as to why Pangai Junior looked to seek the attention of the NRL.

“If you were trying to sack me and I had an illegal payment that you had given me to hang over your head to stop you sacking me, I’d use it,” Kent said.

“That’s what I think has happened. He knows he’s got an illegal payment there, the Broncos are trying to strongarm him out of the club, and someone has said if you do this…”