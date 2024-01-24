Tevita Pangai Junior is reportedly eyeing a shock return to rugby league at the back end of the 2023 NRL season.

The middle forward, who made a surprise State of Origin debut for the New South Wales Blues in 2023, sensationally walked away from the game at the end of the season.

Citing a loss of love for the sport, he took no payout from the Bulldogs in walking away from the remainder of his Belmore contract, instead turning to boxing.

While he is contracted to fight in March, News Corp is reporting that the 27-year-old has met with Broncos authorities over the potential of a late-season charge where he could play a vital role in any Brisbane charge towards a premiership.

It comes just weeks after Pangai Junior was spotted at Broncos training, although he insisted at the time that there was no chance he would be returning as a player.

The club have lost depth in the forwards this year with the departures of Thomas Flegler (Dolphins) and Keenan Palasia (Titans) only replaced by Fletcher Baker and Jaiyden Hunt. Kurt Capewell, a second-rower with plenty of experience, has also been released to join the New Zealand Warriors.

The Broncos do have youngsters Xavier Willison and Benjamin Te Kura likely to take on extra responsibilities, but you can't teach the experience that Pangai Junior would bring at that stage of the season.

While Brisbane's salary cap situation is stretched, the forward joining so late in the season would minimise the amount he needs to be paid, and it's believed the Broncos could make he move work, although no offer has been officially made yet.

It's understood Pangai Junior believes he could balance the two sports if the Broncos were to offer him a contract, although it's understood he won't entertain a deal anywhere outside of the Queensland capital after struggling to adjust to life in Sydney.

The forward is a former Bronco, and is no stranger to a short-term stint at a different club, having done the same at the Penrith Panthers in 2021 following the end of his time at the Broncos.