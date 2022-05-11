Kennan Palasia has revealed the Manly Sea Eagles attempted to land his signature during the off-season, before the front rower eventually recommitted to the Brisbane Broncos on a one-year deal.

In a rare display of club loyalty, Palasia turned down a longer, more lucrative contract to remain at Red Hill in Kevin Walters' side rather than shifting south to the Northern Beaches.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Palasia was offered a four-year, $1 million deal to move to Manly.

It's a deal which would have brought him job and financial security, as well as the opportunity to fight for a place in Des Hasler's pack which is full of young talent.

Instead, Palasia elected to repay the loyalty Brisbane had shown him during a horror injury run, signing a one-year, $200,000 per year deal.

Palasia, who has had five separate surgeries in recent years, told the publication he felt like he needed to repay the club.

“I stayed loyal because the Broncos stayed loyal to me through all of these injuries,” he said as the Broncos chase a fourth consecutive win this week against Manly.

“I think it would have been a bad reflection on my character to turn my back on the club after they stayed on board with me and were loyal to me for all these years.

“I am pretty proud of myself for showing some resilience (during his struggle with injuries).

“I am grateful to ‘Kevvie’ (Walters, Broncos coach) and the club for showing faith in me through all those injuries and keeping me on board.

“Now I want to repay the club as much as I can.”

Incredibly, taking the deal might end up working in the young forward's favour.

His form has been excellent to start the season, and he has become a permanent part of Walters' middle forward rotation alongside Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Thomas Flegler and Kobe Hetherington - leaping past a number of other fringe first-grade forwards.

His ability to play on the edge means he also brings versatility to the side, and it's something Walters has used over the opening nine rounds of the 2022 season - with Palasia spending time in both spots.

The young gun, who is off-contract at the end of the year, has made no comment about his potential 2023 location, but it would hardly be a surprise to see Brisbane well into negotiations with him for an extended stay at Red Hill on the back of the first half of this season.