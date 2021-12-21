NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has stated that while the annual women's State of Origin contest will take the form of a three-game series from 2023, fans of the previously annual Pacific Tests will need to wait until the end of each season for their fix.

As reported by 7 News, the competition's new $130 million broadcast deal with the Nine Network will see the men's Origin series revert back to three, mid-season clashes held on Wednesday nights, but given the packed fixture, the Pacific Tests will be pushed back into October or November.

Although this scheduling change feeds into the theory that those at NRL House are far from fanatical about the representative contests, Abdo expressed that this was not at all the case.

"We care very much about the international game," Abdo said.

"We are very committed to international football, but an international football window that happens in October and November makes more sense for everyone.

"It's where we can standardise and play meaningful and regular competitions at the back end of the season."

Despite the delay of the popular international period that has failed to take place during the past pair of pandemic affected seasons, the breathing space afforded to the window now means that Origin stars will not be forced to choose between representing their state or country.

The reshuffle of the schedule will also allow for Australia's best names in the women's game to ply their trade over three fixtures rather than the standard one-off contests that have been played since 2018.

With two NRLW seasons also set to take place within the space of February and October next year, Abdo was pleased that a firmer understanding of the optimum period in which to play the 2023 season would likely be found.

"We get the benefit next year of testing a competition at the early part of the year," Abdo continued.

"As we grow those number of teams, we will start to think about when the best place is to hold the NRLW competition.

"In terms of the women's State of Origin, we are very much looking at how we can move from one match to two or three.

"In 2023, we will probably be at at least a two-match series or potentially a three-match series."

Given the impending inclusion of The Dolphins in 2023, Abdo also fielded questions on how the league would be tackling an imbalance in the bye rounds ahead of Origin contests.

As the men's competition will expand to 17 teams, it remains mathematically impossible for every club to be granted a week-off ahead of the 'state vs state, mate vs mate' battles.

Even taking into account an equitable format, at least one team will be forced to play in each pre-Origin round.

"We want to make sure we are balancing the byes across teams across the [five-year] cycle," Abdo said.

"The standalone Origin or rep round was designed to help manage workload.

"But unfortunately because we were playing Origin and Tests, a lot of the NRL players were still playing football.

"Whereas now teams can have two byes over the same length season."