New Zealand Kiwis centre Peta Hiku has been cleared to play in the 2024 Pacific Championships after the English Super League judiciary overturned his potential match ban.

The former NRL star, currently with Hull Kingston Rovers, was initially facing a three- to five-match suspension following a charge for making unnecessary contact with an injured player during the Super League Grand Final.

Hiku was charged with a Grade E offence, for making "unnecessary contact with an injured player while attempting to check on his well-being."

Another incident he had been involved in was when he briefly lifted Junior Nsemba's shoulder after a heavy tackle.

The charges could have ruled him out of the Pacific Championships, but the judiciary's decision has allowed him to represent New Zealand and start the next Super League season with Hull KR.

This outcome is a major relief for the Kiwis, who were already struggling with player availability ahead of the international tournament.