Super League club Hull FC have confirmed that they have released two former NRL players, Tex Hoy and Fa'amanu Brown, with immediate effect.

A former fullback and five-eighth for the Newcastle Knights, the confirmation of Hoy's departure comes after he clashed with fans online, criticised his coach on social media, and his father also criticised the Hull FC head coach.

While his next step in his career is undetermined, he could potentially make the return to Australia and the NRL.

He will be followed out of the door by Fa'amanu Brown, who has returned to Australia to be closer to his family.

Joining the club from the Newcastle Knights at the end of last season, the Samoan and New Zealand international hooker made 56 appearances for the Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Knights.

"Brown, who was off contract at the end of the season, has requested to return home to be closer to family on compassionate grounds," a club statement read.

"Hoy has also left the club ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

"The club would like to wish both players well in their future careers."

Speaking on BBC Radio Humberside, the club's chairman, Adam Pearson, revealed that the release of the duo will see them looking at the NRL market to find suitable replacements.

“The fact that we've got that cap now just means that for Tex and for Nu, we just have to find a back row or a seven and possibly a centre to come in," Pearson said.

“It's not going to be very easy. So we're recruiting on two strands. He's looking obviously at top-line sevens for next season and we're looking at people who are available in the NRL market to come in now and improve the team at seven alongside Jake coming back in.”

“Shopping in the NRL market at this particular time is not easy and the UK market is even more difficult but we're relatively confident that within the next couple of weeks, we'll start to see one or two signings for the team, hopefully in time for Leeds," he added.

The club currently lists Carlos Tuimavave, Herman Ese'ese, Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor, and Ligi Sao as its international quota players.