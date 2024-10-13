Dolphins centre Tesi Niu has confirmed he will shift to the English Super League from the start of the 2025 season, signing on with the Leigh Leopards.

The former Brisbane Bronco, who has represented Tonga and plays any of centre, wing or fullback, was unable to cement a spot in Wayne Bennett's side throughout the 2025 campaign, falling behind other players in the system.

Injury didn't help his cause through the middle of the season, but he only managed seven games during the season, with youngster Jack Bostock, who took out the Dally M Rookie of the Year, and Jamayne Isaako, cementing themselves onto the wing, while the arrival of Englishman Herbie Farnworth from the Brisbane Broncos also pushing him down the queue.

Off-contract at the end of 2024, Niu revealed exclusively to Zero Tackle recently that he would be heading to the Super League next year, and it has now been confirmed he has signed a three-year deal with the Leigh Leopards.

It will see him relocate to the club through to at least the end of 2027.

"Tesi has played for two quality teams in the NRL in the Broncos and the Dolphins," Head coach Chris Chester told the club website in confirming the news.

"He's a big, strong, athletic and powerful rugby player who will excite all our fans in 2025 and beyond."

All up Niu, who was once rated as one of the most talented juniors anywhere in the NRL pathways, has played 56 games in the top grade since his debut in 2020 at the Broncos.