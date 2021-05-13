Melbourne Storm winger Brenko Lee has reportedly signed with the Brisbane Broncos from 2022.

As reported by News Corp’s Peter Badel, Lee is understood to have agreed to a two-year deal to head to Red Hill.

EXCLUSIVE: MORE SIGNINGS NEWS FOR BRONCOS Storm Queensland Origin back Brenko Lee has signed a two year deal with Broncos https://t.co/xTGQbTwtPO — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) May 13, 2021

The move would see the Origin flyer head north in a return home to Queensland in a deal that could land a week after Broncos young gun and fellow Maroons winger Xavier Coates signed with the Storm from 2022.

Both Lee and Coates made their debuts for the Maroons in 2020, with the former coming into Wayne Bennett’s side at centre after the Broncos young gun had been ruled out of the series through injury and featured in the state’s memorable series-deciding victory.

Brisbane would be Lee’s fifth NRL club since 2016 after previous stints with the Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans and Storm.

The acquisition of the 25-year-old is the Broncos’ second for the week after securing the services of South Sydney captain Adam Reynolds to a three-year deal from 2022.