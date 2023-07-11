The Wests Tigers will be given a huge boost this weekend, with captain Apisai Koroisau set to be named in the team on Tuesday afternoon.

The NSW Blues hooker completed training on Tuesday and is set to be named if there is no further setback per, News Corp.

This will be the Tigers skipper's first game since Round 15 where he suffered a broken jaw against the Gold Coast Titans.

Attempting to tackle Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, the Queensland representative charged into the line, appearing to raise his forearm into a collision with Kororisau, who was in defence.

Here's the exact moment Api Koroisau suffers a suspected broken jaw. 📺 Watch #NRLTitansTigers on ch.502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/B1ijnGY1g8

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/KclNwfnwoY

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/woMnjQ2N8K pic.twitter.com/ysmThKtb2s — Fox League (@FOXNRL) June 8, 2023

The inclusion of Koroisau into the team means youngster Tallyn Da Silva is likely to make way for him. The club could also cut Jake Simpkin from the squad, depending on who Tim Sheens would rather as the backup hooker coming off the interchange bench.