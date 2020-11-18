The Sydney Morning Herald, Wide World of Sports and NRL.com have collated to put together an all-time Queensland Origin team.

A panel of Origin legends including Peter Sterling, Billy Slater, Paul Vautin, Andrew Johns, Paul Gallen, Phil Gould, Darren Lockyer, Johnathan Thurston, Wally Lewis and Brad Fittler voted on the side.

Slater, Lewis, Thurston, and Lockyer didn’t vote for themselves, but received a vote from every other panelist.

It comes after the Maroons defeated the Blues 20-14 in last night’s decider at Suncorp Stadium to reclaim the Origin shield.

Surprisingly, Darren Lockyer missed out on a spot in the starting team, while a number of Maroons mainstays feature.

Check out who may the side below!

Origin legends’ greatest all-time Maroons team

1. Billy Slater

2. Wendell Sailor

3. Mal Meninga

4. Greg Inglis

5. Lote Tuqiri

6. Wally Lewis

7. Johnathan Thurston

8. Shane Webcke

9. Cameron Smith

10. Arthur Beetson

11. Trevor Gillmeister

12. Gorden Tallis

13. Bob Lindner

Bench

14. Darren Lockyer

15. Petero Civoniceva

16. Paul Vautin

17. Allan Langer

Coach: Mal Meninga