Former Origin lock Corey Parker has predicted that a New Zealand Warriors forward should be in contention for a NSW Blues jumper, and it's not hooker Wayde Egan.

The 2024 State of Origin series is less than two months away, with several players around the NRL attempting to put their names in Origin contention to either Billy Slater (Queensland) or Michael Maguire (New South Wales).

While there has been constant talk that Wayde Egan should be selected if Maguire opts for a one-two punch combination in the dummy-half role, another player has caught the attention of a former Origin great.

Having played 19 games on the Origin arena between 2004-16, Corey Parker believes Mitch Barnett should be in contention for a NSW Blues jersey.

The statement from Parker came after the Warriors drew on the weekend with the Manly Sea Eagles, when Barnett made an impressive tackle on Tolotau Koula, pushing him back ten metres and forcing a drop-out in the process.

“That's a huge play… we talk about players in the conversation for Origin, well he's in mine. He's been outstanding,” Parker said on Fox League on Saturday.

After the game, coach Andrew Webster only had one word to describe Barnett's effort, which saw him make 44 tackles and run 149 metres - "Awesome," he said when describing his performance.

Joining the club two years ago after stints with the Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders, Barnett has become a key figure in the Warriors' forward pack.

Yet to play any level of representative football, Barnett did represent the NSW Residents against the QLD Residents in 2015 and 2016 and can play anywhere in the forwards if needed.