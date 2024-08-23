NSW Blues representative and Newcastle Knights prop Daniel Saifiti is reportedly on the verge of signing a long-term deal with another NRL club after he was given permission to speak with rival teams.

Not too long ago, the Knights dropped a bombshell regarding the forward's future, revealing that he was permitted to test the open market despite being contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The surprise move followed Saifiti's form struggles. In his 19 appearances for Adam O'Brien's side this year, he has managed just 102 running metres per game and has found himself coming off the interchange bench multiple times during the season.

It also allows the Knights to free up some space in their salary cap, as he is currently contracted on a reported salary of around $850,000 per season for the next two years.

According to News Corp, Saifiti is set to leave the Newcastle Knights and sign a long-term contract with The Dolphins beginning next season, making him the perfect replacement for the retiring Jesse Bromwich.

As the front-rower still has two years left on his contract with the Knights, it is understood that the club will chip in a reported $200,000 for the next two seasons.

Saifiti's pending arrival at The Dolphins would make him the club's third recruit for next season, as Kristian Woolf will take over the coaching reins from Wayne Bennett.

Although they will lose Euan Aitken, Jesse Bromwich, Lachlan Hubner, Tevita Pangai Junior, Tesi Niu, and Anthony Milford, back-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki will join from the Cowboys and winger Junior Tupou will arrive from the Wests Tigers.

The signing also means that Shane Flanagan and the St George Illawarra Dragons have missed out on signing another marquee forward after previously chasing Stefano Utoikamanu and Addin Fonua-Blake, who will link up with the Cronulla Sharks next season.

It is understood that Saifiti and his management had met with the Red V a few weeks ago but negotiations between the two parties had stalled in recent times as they look to target other options such as Reagan Campbell-Gillard from the Parramatta Eels.