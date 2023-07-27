Queensland Origin forward Jai Arrow has reportedly signed a contract extension with the South Sydney Rabbitohs that will see him earn up to $2.5 million.

Free to negotiate with clubs from November 1 due to being off-contract at the end of 2024, the Rabbitohs have locked down the forward, with Jai Arrow reportedly agreeing to a contract extension worth around $2.5 million, per News Corp.

Beginning his tenure with the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the start of the 2020 season, he has featured in 56 for the club, adding to his previous tally of 80 NRL games, in which he played for the Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans. The Queensland-born forward has also represented his state in a total of 12 games from 2018-2023.

His extension, which will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2027, makes him the tenth player Souths have secured over the past eight months- with all but one previously playing state or international football.

Beginning with hooker Damien Cook (2 years, $1.5 million) on December 16, the club then secured NSW Blues duo Cody Walker (2 years, $1.6 million) and Latrell Mitchell (4 years, $4 million) to hefty, expensive deals.

The signing spree would continue with Tom Burgess, Jacob Host, Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham and Tevita Tatola all signing new contracts with the club. Arrow and Keaon Koloamatangi have become the latest names that are set to lead the Rabbitohs into the future and hopefully deliver them another NRL premiership.

Despite securing the future of the above ten players, it is not all good news at the club as they are set to lose Jed Cartwright (Newcastle Knights) and Blake Taaffe (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) at the end of the year as they follow Liam Knight out the door.

While Michael Chee-Kam and Dean Hawkins remain off-contract, the club is unlikely to keep the mainstay forward Hame Sele. Sele is being headhunted by Shane Flanagan and the Dragons, with the Rabbitohs unlikely to be able to match the offer given to him.