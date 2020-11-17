Young Rabbitohs fullback Corey Allan has become one of the NRL’s hottest prospects.

The young Queenslander has been called upon by Wayne Bennett to feature at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday for the Origin decider.

The 22-year old was forced to deputise for the injured Latrell Mitchell at Redfern, and thanks to some outstanding performances, finds himself with one of the most valuable signatures.

His Origin debut could elevate his status even further, with clubs lining up to sign the youngster, who comes off-contract at the end of 2021.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Allan could double his current $330,000 salary on his next contract with a big performance in Wednesday’s decider.

Bennett told Allan that his talent would be wasted as backup for Mitchell, however the fullback has expressed his desire to stay, signalling he would take a pay cut to stay in South Sydney.

However, agent Sam Ayoub has emphasised he is letting the young star focus on his game instead of his next move.

“With him going into Origin I have not bothered to talk to anybody about him,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“People keep saying this club might be interested and that club. I just thought let him enjoy his time in Origin and not be thinking about anything else.”

Ayoub did hint, however, that if the Souths could not accommodate a position for Allan, then he wouldn’t hesitate to look for other suitors.

“…If there is a better opportunity for him to play in his preferred position for a longer term on a better deal than it is something we will look into. But we are not tripping over ourselves to get to that point.”

With the fullback being from Brisbane, the Broncos have been touted as a potential new home for Allan.

However, Bennett has mentioned that the 22-year old could be useful in other positions and that the club would benefit from having the youngster stay.

“Look, even when I had my chat with Wayne, Wayne said, ‘we love the kid. He doesn’t have to go anywhere. We know he can fill other spots’” Ayoub exclaimed.

“But Latrell is the concern for both myself and Wayne. When I say that (fullback) is where Corey plays and that is where he plays best, which he showed at the back-end of the year.”