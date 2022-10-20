The NRL has released the dates and venues for the 2023 State of Origin series, as well as the NRL Grand Final and Magic Round.

Origin is set for a return to the city of churches, with the series opener booked for Wednesday, May 31st at the Adelaide Oval.

“To be able to go back to Adelaide post-Covid and have a full house and have the full Origin experience is a great opportunity," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said via The Daily Telegraph.

“It will be great to see Origin played there in a different atmosphere but with the same intensity.”

Adelaides Origin debut came back in 2020, when Queensland fought back from a half time deficit to claim the series opener.

The crowd was somewhat culled however due to Covid limiting the crowd capacity to just over 25,000 people when the oval holds 53,000.

Game Two will see the two sides march out at Suncorp Stadium on June 21st and Game Three is to be played on July 12th before Accor Stadium in NSW.

The 2023 season will also see the State of Origin series stick to its Wednesday night timeslot for all three contests.

With the exception of 2020, the second match of the series has been held on Sunday nights as part of the NRL's representative round since 2018.

The NRL is still plotting out the season draw for 2023, with the Grand Final slated for Sunday, October 1st with the match presumably set to remain in Sydney.

Suncorp Stadium will remain the home of Magic Round despite rumours of the event being shopped to other venues earlier this year and is penciled in for May 5th to the 7th, however it's yet to be revealed which club will miss out after the inclusion of the Dolphins in 2023.