Bronson Xerri is determined to make a triumphant return to the NRL, and his opportunity may come earlier than expected after the Bulldogs' star winger Josh Addo-Carr succumbed to a shoulder injury in the club's Round 1 loss to the Parramatta Eels.

After a four-year hiatus from the sport due to a doping scandal, Xerri made a solid comeback in the Bulldogs' NSW Cup clash against the Eels, scoring a try and boasting 127 run metres off 11 runs, with an impressive 48 post-contact metres and a line break.

Xerri is resolute in his determination to silence his critics and address the unfinished business he left behind prior to his suspension.

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Xerri has vowed to once again become one of the elite outside backs in the NRL.

“I'm not coming back to stay in the NSW Cup. I'm coming back to be a regular first grader. I'm coming back to achieve all the goals I wanted to achieve when I was playing in 2019. Accepting mediocrity isn't an option. I've been out for a while but I believe in myself and I'm going to keep pushing for that spot," he said.

"I did everything I could during the pre-season, and now I'm prepared to give my all regardless of the team I'm in.

"I believe I have the capacity to surpass my previous performance levels and showcase my abilities to my coach, the fans, and beyond."

Reflecting on his journey, Xerri acknowledges the challenges he faced off the field following his mistake. However, he attributes his return to the sport to renowned sprint coach Roger Fabri, who he credits with transforming him into a "different beast" from his previous self.

"Roger Fabri is the greatest of all time, and his influence has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in my comeback," Xerri remarked. "Despite four years away from the game, navigating the challenges alone, his guidance has been instrumental in my remarkable transformation."

Fabri echoed Xerri's sentiments, commending his dedication and resilience throughout the journey.

"To come back stronger after such a lengthy hiatus, facing numerous obstacles along the way, is a testament to Bronson's unwavering commitment," Fabri emphasised.

"His return signifies not only a personal triumph but also a remarkable achievement in the face of adversity."

