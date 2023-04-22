Penrith star Nathan Cleary has emerged as one of five targets Rugby Australia have set its sights on as it looks to lure more names away from the NRL and into the Wallabies' system.

RA were successful in signing Roosters young gun Joseph Suaalii to a fresh code-swapping contract, while Broncos powerhouse Payne Haas and Rabbitohs forward Cameron Murray have also been in their sights recently.

New South Wales second-rower Angus Crichton is another that has staved off interest from RA in recent years, however further interest is expected to be on the rise.

According to The Australian, Cleary, Haas, Murray, Crichton and Parramatta centre Will Penisini make up Rugby Australia's NRL hitlist, with RA chair Hamish McLennan believing Cleary will be "open to a switch" despite being contracted until 2027.

"Nathan Cleary wasn't on the original list as we thought he'd be untouchable, but he said he'd be open to a switch,” McLennan told the publication.

"I'd forgotten he'd spent time growing up in New Zealand, so he appreciates the game and gets it.

"...We don't encourage people to break contracts but it's up to him. There's many good overseas tours he could do."

The interest in the likes of Murray and Crichton comes after the pair developed in the 15-player code, while Penisini is a close friend of Suaalii's.

Both Cleary and Haas are seen as two of the best players in the NRL, with the former having previously expressed an open mind to switching codes in the past.

“At the moment I'm pretty happy with where I'm at. Somewhere down the track maybe," Cleary recently told 9 News on a switch to rugby union.

Cleary also worked closely under All Blacks legend Dan Carter across the recent pre-season, looking to hone his playmaking craft.