Ex-Rabbitoh Sitiveni Moceidreke has ventured to the UK in signing with Championship side the London Broncos.

Moceidreke made his one and only NRL appearance in 2017 with the Bunnies, scoring a try in Souths' loss to the Roosters.

The 27-year-old has been a prominent figure for Fiji on the international stage, while also sharing his services with the Melbourne Storm in the NRL Nines and with the North Sydney Bears and St George Illawarra in the NSW Cup since departing Redfern.

Fiji International Fullback and former Souths NRL Player Sitiveni Moceidreke has become Head Coach Jermaine Colemans latest signing for 2022.

The Broncos announced the signing of the Sydney-born outside-back on Friday, with the London-based club competing in England's second division.

The signing of Moceidreke is subject to Visa approval, however the Broncos remain confident in his arrival.

Should the flashy flyer be given the green light, he will be in line to represent London in their opening match against Widnes Vikings.