Cross-code jumping is becoming more and more commonplace within Australia and New Zealand, as it seems every year a player from either rugby league or rugby union voices a desire to one day give the other a go on the professional stage.

The newest in this line of characters is 23-year-old Kiwi international winger Caleb Clarke.

Clarke, who debuted for the All Blacks in 2020, is currently playing for the Blues in the Super Rugby Pacific competition alongside code-hopper, and former NRL Dally M player of the year, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

According to Nine's The Mole, the demolishing test winger is deeply interested in trying his hand at rugby league in the future.

"That's definitely one thing that I'd love to do," Clarke claimed when asked about the rumours he's looking to give rugby league a go.

"I'm a big Rabbitohs supporter and I talk to the Rabbitohs boys every now and then.

"So yeah, I'd love to and I don't know when but it'll definitely be something that I want to tick off as a life goal."

Clarke has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the 15-man-game, with his tenacious running style and overall enjoyment on the park a sight to behold each and every week.

The New Zealand native is reportedly eager to represent his country in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, however, after this, his future could potentially be in a rugby league jersey.