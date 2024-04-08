Latrell Mitchell, Dominic Young and Kurt Donoghoe have all accepted suspensions from the NRL's match review committee, while Canterbury Bulldogs' forward Samuel Hughes will front the judiciary to contest a fine.

Mitchell and Young took plenty of criticism out of Round 5 after both being charged with offences by the match review committee.

During the Sydney Roosters' surprise loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday evening in wet and wild conditions, Roosters' winger Dominic Young was sent off for a high shot on Canterbury fullback Blake Taaffe.

Taaffee was ruled out of the game with a concussion, while Young was sent off and subsequently charged with a Grade 3 careless high tackle. It being a first offence on his record meant he was offered a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea, which he has now taken.

The ban means Young misses the club's Round 6 trip to Newcastle alongside the concussed James Tedesco and Sam Walker, as well as a Round 7 clash at home against the Melbourne Storm.

Latrell Mitchell, on the other hand, was charged over an elbow to New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson during Saturday afternoon's heavy loss.

Mitchell avoided a second charge for a dangerous tackle on Tohu Harris but has accepted an early guilty plea for the elbow to Johnson.

The Grade 2 dangerous contact charge has left him with a three-match suspension given he already has three offences on his rolling 12-month record. It means he will miss Round 6 against the Cronulla Sharks, and South Sydney's two key games after their Round 7 bye against the Melbourne Storm away from home, and the Penrith Panthers at home.

The other suspension to come out of Round 5 was on Dolphin Kurt Donoghoe, who was pinged for a careless high tackle on Tigers' forward Samuela Fainu.

He will also face a two-match suspension, ruling him out of upcoming games against the Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels.

Canterbury Bulldogs prop Samuel Hughes will contest his fine however for a dangerous throw on Joseph Suaalii, while Melbourne Storm forward Trent Loiero and Wests Tigers' half Aidan Sezer have both accepted fines.

Four charges dished out on Sunday which all brought fines with them - to Titans' forwards David Fifita and Moeaki Fotuaika, Cowboys' halfback Chad Townsend, and Eels' forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard - are not due to have a plea made until midday (AEST) on Tuesday.