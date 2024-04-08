NRL Rd 5 - Bulldogs v Roosters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: Dominic Young of the Roosters is sent off by referee Grant Atkins after a high tackle on Blake Taaffe of the Bulldogs during the round five NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters at Accor Stadium on April 05, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Latrell Mitchell, Dominic Young and Kurt Donoghoe have all accepted suspensions from the NRL's match review committee, while Canterbury Bulldogs' forward Samuel Hughes will front the judiciary to contest a fine.

Mitchell and Young took plenty of criticism out of Round 5 after both being charged with offences by the match review committee.

During the Sydney Roosters' surprise loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday evening in wet and wild conditions, Roosters' winger Dominic Young was sent off for a high shot on Canterbury fullback Blake Taaffe.

 2024-04-05T07:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
30
FT
26
   SYD
   Crowd: 7,169
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Taaffee was ruled out of the game with a concussion, while Young was sent off and subsequently charged with a Grade 3 careless high tackle. It being a first offence on his record meant he was offered a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea, which he has now taken.

The ban means Young misses the club's Round 6 trip to Newcastle alongside the concussed James Tedesco and Sam Walker, as well as a Round 7 clash at home against the Melbourne Storm.

Latrell Mitchell, on the other hand, was charged over an elbow to New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson during Saturday afternoon's heavy loss.

 2024-04-06T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
4
FT
34
   NZW
    #NRLSouthsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Mitchell avoided a second charge for a dangerous tackle on Tohu Harris but has accepted an early guilty plea for the elbow to Johnson.

The Grade 2 dangerous contact charge has left him with a three-match suspension given he already has three offences on his rolling 12-month record. It means he will miss Round 6 against the Cronulla Sharks, and South Sydney's two key games after their Round 7 bye against the Melbourne Storm away from home, and the Penrith Panthers at home.

The other suspension to come out of Round 5 was on Dolphin Kurt Donoghoe, who was pinged for a careless high tackle on Tigers' forward Samuela Fainu.

 2024-04-06T08:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
26
FT
16
   WST
    #NRLDolphinsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

He will also face a two-match suspension, ruling him out of upcoming games against the Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels.

Canterbury Bulldogs prop Samuel Hughes will contest his fine however for a dangerous throw on Joseph Suaalii, while Melbourne Storm forward Trent Loiero and Wests Tigers' half Aidan Sezer have both accepted fines.

Four charges dished out on Sunday which all brought fines with them - to Titans' forwards David Fifita and Moeaki Fotuaika, Cowboys' halfback Chad Townsend, and Eels' forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard - are not due to have a plea made until midday (AEST) on Tuesday.