Melbourne Storm star and reigning Dally M centre of the year Justin Olam has confirmed his future, signing an extension which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The four-year extension came with Olam always seemingly likely to stick with the Storm, but also fielding interest from rivals.

Melbourne had a club option in their favour for 2023, which meant they didn't need to extend and upgrade Olam immediately, however, the club are certain on his prospects for a number of years yet.

The 28-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the best centres in the game, is a permanent starter at the Storm, where he has become a damaging ball runner and equally strong defender.

Born in Papua New Guinea, Olam will represent the island nation at this year's 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

“Storm has been great for me. I love the club, and everyone here, and love living in Melbourne,” Olam said in a club statement.

“A big thank-you goes to Craig and all the coaches who have put so much faith in me and time into developing my game and all the Storm members and fans both here in Australia and back home in PNG.”

Olam, who was part of the 2020 premiership win, has played 76 NRL games and could extend his career towards 200 games by the end of the contract if he stays fit and Melbourne continue to make the fnials.