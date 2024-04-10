The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided an official update on the status of injured duo Lachlan Ilias and Richard Kennar.

Both players were injured during the recent NSW Cup match against the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday and are set to spend multiple weeks on the sidelines.

Ilias, who first-grade coach Jason Demetriou dropped in favour of Dean Hawkins, has provided good performances in reserve grade as he attempts to win his place back in the NRL.

However, unfortunately, he won't be back in the NRL this season after sustaining a broken leg and undergoing surgery on the injury on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Freddy Lussick - who has been referred directly to the NSWRL judiciary - hit Ilias' leg a split second after the halfback kicked the ball from left his boot,

"Unfortunately not great news. Lachie Ilias has sustained a tibia fracture on the weekend from playing NSW Cup," the club's Head of Performance Andrew Croll, said.

"He's had surgery immediately on the Sunday to repair that. The surgeon was really happy about that process.

"We'll just give him some time to mend and we'll get him back into the club around some good people, put full support around him and then he'll commence his long-term rehab plan and return

The Rabbitohs have also provided an update on outside back Richie Kennar.

However, the club confirmed that they do not currently know the severity of his injury as of yet but revealed he sustained a hyperextension in his right knee.

"Richie Kennar has sustained a right knee hyperextension injury. He's had a scan this morning and we're just waiting on the report.

"Once we find out the severity of that injury we'll put a detailed rehab plan together.